Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

