Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 100838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.31 million and a PE ratio of 40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

