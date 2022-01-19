Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.37 million, a PE ratio of 90.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 108,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.