Northern Trust Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 44.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,430. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

