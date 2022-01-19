Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRS stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

