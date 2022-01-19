Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.93 Million

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $127.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $510.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

