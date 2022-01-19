NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 72,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.