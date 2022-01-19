NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 72,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,197.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

