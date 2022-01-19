NS Partners Ltd Buys 972 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.