NS Partners Ltd Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $353.11. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.