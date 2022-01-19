NS Partners Ltd Has $33.94 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. 272,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,659,270. The company has a market capitalization of $661.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

