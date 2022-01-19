NS Partners Ltd Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

