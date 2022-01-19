NS Partners Ltd Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $46,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $3,359,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

NYSE MSCI traded up $13.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $529.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,625. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

