Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

