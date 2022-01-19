NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $415.64 million and $41.85 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052148 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006754 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
NuCypher Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “
NuCypher Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
