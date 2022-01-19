Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $406.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

