Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,210. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 392,894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3,556.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.