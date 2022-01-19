Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,514. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.