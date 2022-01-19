Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 24,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,793. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

