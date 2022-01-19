O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,122 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Buckle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Buckle by 15.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Buckle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

