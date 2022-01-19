O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

HIMX opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

