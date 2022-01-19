O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 9,294.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of MT opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

