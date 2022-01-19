O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Perion Network worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 40.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

