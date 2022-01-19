Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

