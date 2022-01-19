Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.14).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Ocean Outdoor from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 960 ($13.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

