OctoFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,801.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $24,801.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00012223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.