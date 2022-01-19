Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

OCUP opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

