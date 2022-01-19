Offshift Trading 48.7% Higher This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $23.47 or 0.00055882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $105.39 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,021.54 or 1.00045353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00088387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00619247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

