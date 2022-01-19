Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

