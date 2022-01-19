OMG Network Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $791.66 million and approximately $227.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00013377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00322638 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.