OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

