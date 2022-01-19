Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Open Lending worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 277,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 63.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after buying an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

