Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,469. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.51 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

