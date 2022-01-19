Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

