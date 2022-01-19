Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Shares of C opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

