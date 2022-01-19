Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $295.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.84. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

