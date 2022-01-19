OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 177,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

