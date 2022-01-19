OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 505 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.