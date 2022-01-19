OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 683 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 366.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,436 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.