Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

