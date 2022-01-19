OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $595.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

