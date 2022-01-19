Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $144,194.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.