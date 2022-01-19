OriginTrail Market Capitalization Tops $345.26 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $345.26 million and $2.36 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,969,540 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.