ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.