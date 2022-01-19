ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

