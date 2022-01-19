Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Short Interest Update

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 22.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 29.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUST. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 1,469,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,197. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

