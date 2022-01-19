Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OUTKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

