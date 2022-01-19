Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $356,171.22 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Outset Medical stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

