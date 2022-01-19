Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Marcio A. Sandri Sells 5,459 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OC stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. 1,184,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,431. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.64.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

