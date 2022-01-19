Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Marcio A. Sandri Sells 5,459 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OC stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. 1,184,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,431. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $109.89.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.64.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
