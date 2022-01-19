Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -276.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.