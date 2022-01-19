OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZ Minerals stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.