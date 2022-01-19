Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.